Old Port Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.4% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $6,393,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.00. 12,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,034. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.31.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

