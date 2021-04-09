Old Port Advisors Purchases 1,546 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,855,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,436,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,668,320 shares of company stock worth $824,615,847 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Shares of MRNA traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.17. 224,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,755,871. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.05 and a 200 day moving average of $120.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

