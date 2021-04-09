Old Port Advisors Sells 2,014 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 1.3% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Unilever by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Unilever by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $691,000.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

UL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 77,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,250. The stock has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

