Olin (OLN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Olin (NYSE: OLN):

4/1/2021 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

4/1/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $48.00.

3/29/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from $37.00 to $55.00.

3/25/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Olin was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $39.75. 1,157,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

