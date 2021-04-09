OMG Network Price Tops $10.78 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for about $10.78 or 0.00018252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $1.09 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.48 or 0.00400475 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002213 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

