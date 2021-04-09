Omni (OMNI) Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $5.84 or 0.00009997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $1.21 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.46 or 0.00384215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,189 coins and its circulating supply is 562,873 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.