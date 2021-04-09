Omnitude Price Hits $0.0252 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $1.50 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00084432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00620543 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038059 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

