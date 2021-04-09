ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,656 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of ONEOK worth $23,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after buying an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,707,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,777,000 after buying an additional 308,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,372,000 after buying an additional 1,315,717 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $52.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

