OneRoot Network (RNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $319,234.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $319,234.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00053989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00021756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00085111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.70 or 0.00620883 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00040206 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

