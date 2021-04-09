Ontology Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Billion (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $619.22 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003447 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00050706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00054058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.77 or 0.00333145 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027099 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,974,658 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

