Opacity (OPCT) Price Hits $0.42

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Opacity has a total market cap of $34.15 million and $929,491.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00054969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00085212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.19 or 0.00626323 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00037461 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

