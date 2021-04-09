Opacity (OPCT) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $31.16 million and $619,420.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Opacity

Opacity is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

