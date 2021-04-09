Open Governance Token (OPEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.97 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for $2.47 or 0.00004229 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $3.08 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00054177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00085215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.12 or 0.00621575 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00039847 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.