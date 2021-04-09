Open Platform Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $11.51 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.18 or 0.00621066 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00040372 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.