Oppenheimer Boosts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $153.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

NYSE:KMX opened at $128.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.19. CarMax has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 35,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $3,745,438.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,275 shares of company stock worth $44,635,982. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

