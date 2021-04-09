Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,318 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

NYSE ORCL opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

