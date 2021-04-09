Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.90. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 2,313,555 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 441,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $340,285.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,023,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,477.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Oragenics worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

