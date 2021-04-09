Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.15

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.15 ($11.94) and traded as high as €10.56 ($12.43). Orange shares last traded at €10.50 ($12.36), with a volume of 5,435,176 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.21 ($15.54).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

