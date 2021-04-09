Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.21 ($15.54).

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of ORA stock opened at €10.56 ($12.42) on Friday. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.15 and its 200-day moving average is €9.86.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

