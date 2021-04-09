Orbs Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Orbs has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. Orbs has a market capitalization of $425.12 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00054570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00085147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.99 or 0.00621637 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00037966 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

