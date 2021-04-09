Orchid Market Cap Hits $291.18 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $291.18 million and $62.27 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00054557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00084364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.98 or 0.00621124 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00038039 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.