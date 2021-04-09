OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $3.15

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.22. OrganiGram shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 26,726 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

