ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up to $21.74

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $22.37. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 12,486 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORIC. Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,599,579.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 75,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,761,187.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,446 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 197,720 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 488,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 175,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

