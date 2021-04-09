Orient Walt (HTDF) Hits 1-Day Volume of $750,544.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $750,544.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.00290005 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.55 or 0.00772847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,895.91 or 1.00358804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.91 or 0.00734273 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

