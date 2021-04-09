Origin Sport Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $399,106.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $399,106.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 62.6% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00051333 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.