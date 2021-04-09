Orion Protocol (ORN) 1-Day Volume Hits $41.93 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $18.62 or 0.00031541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $389.02 million and approximately $41.93 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00054855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00087045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.72 or 0.00622930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00032668 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

ORN is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,894,000 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.