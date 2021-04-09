Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.3% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $499.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,216. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $460.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.64. The stock has a market cap of $238.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.79 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

