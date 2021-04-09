Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.8% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,633,870. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.