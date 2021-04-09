Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.3% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $499.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,216. The business’s 50-day moving average is $460.99 and its 200 day moving average is $476.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $238.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.79 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

