Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.8% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.64. 159,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,633,870. The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

