OSA Token (OSA) Market Cap Hits $170,751.21

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. OSA Token has a market capitalization of $170,751.21 and $4,688.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OSA Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OSA Token has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OSA Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00085343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.28 or 0.00619233 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00040601 BTC.

OSA Token Profile

OSA Token (CRYPTO:OSA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 coins. OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en . The Reddit community for OSA Token is https://reddit.com/r/OSADC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC and its Facebook page is accessible here . OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc

According to CryptoCompare, “OSA Decentralized (OSA DC) is a real-life blockchain and AI application for retail, the world’s biggest industry. The decentralized marketplace provides AI-driven solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and consumers. More than 10 global retailers and manufacturers already use the solution, which may become part of OSA DC decentralized marketplace in the future. Systematic inefficiencies cost the retail industry approximately $500 billion annually. OSA DC neutralizes these inefficiencies by uniting disconnected parties (manufacturers, retailers, consumers, and third parties) within a single Ecosystem, thus fixing three major issues that hinder the retail industry today: 1 – Inventory tracking Inventory tracking: the blockchain will reduce overstocking and understocking, problems that cost retailers $400 billion every year. 2 – Consumer trust Consumer trust: the blockchain’s immutable ledger will provide more reliable product data to prevent businesses from abusing consumer trust. 3 – Product waste Product waste: OSA DC will minimize supply chain product waste that loses retailers $100 billion in potential profits annually. “

Buying and Selling OSA Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OSA Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OSA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OSA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OSA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.