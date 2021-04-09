OSB Group (LON:OSB) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 480.40 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 473 ($6.18), with a volume of 77805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468.40 ($6.12).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 3.11%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSB shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities cut OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 439.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 390.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75.

OSB Group Company Profile (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

