OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Sells £232,000.04 in Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

Shares of LON:OSB traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 477 ($6.23). The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,685. OSB Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 439.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 390.66. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSB shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities cut OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OSB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

