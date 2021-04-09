Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 5,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,278. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,988,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 453,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 207,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

