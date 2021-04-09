OST Reaches Market Cap of $40.28 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. OST has a total market capitalization of $40.28 million and $2.93 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OST has traded up 35.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00055425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00084854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00628983 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00037839 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.