Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.79

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.79 and last traded at $70.70, with a volume of 42656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.41.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

