Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Trading Up 5.3%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.95 and last traded at $58.57. Approximately 111,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 291,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $835,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,819 shares of company stock worth $5,568,597 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after purchasing an additional 473,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,091 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

