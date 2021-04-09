Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,434 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,023,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on OVV. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.