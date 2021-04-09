Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,157,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $7,900,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $96,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,718. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $96.94.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

