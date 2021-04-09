Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.65.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Owens Corning stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,718. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $96.94.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
