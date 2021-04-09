Oxen Tops One Day Volume of $436,104.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $86.36 million and approximately $436,104.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,458.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,075.74 or 0.03550784 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.86 or 0.00382939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.42 or 0.01098925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.12 or 0.00475754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.24 or 0.00448586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.29 or 0.00330637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00032577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003583 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,718,474 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

