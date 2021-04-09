Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,245.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and last traded at GBX 2,110 ($27.57), with a volume of 26776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,105 ($27.50).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,524.17 ($19.91).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 34.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,862.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,856.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

