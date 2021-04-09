Oxygen Hits Market Cap of $152.54 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00005200 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxygen has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $152.54 million and $4.58 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “



