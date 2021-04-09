PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,596,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,755 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of PACCAR worth $137,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

PCAR opened at $92.84 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.44.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

