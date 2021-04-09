Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,895 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,663 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Best Buy by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Best Buy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $119.62 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

