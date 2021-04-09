Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,726 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC opened at $115.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,593 shares of company stock worth $6,171,704 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

