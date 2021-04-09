Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 33,488 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on REXR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.