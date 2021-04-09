Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 8,275 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $80.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.