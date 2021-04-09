Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

