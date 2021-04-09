Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $124.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average of $111.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

