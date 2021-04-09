Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.03 Million Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,928 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

